SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Future chefs can spend some time in the kitchen this summer for a kids camp at Scottsdale Community College. They're leaning healthier, easier recipes while home for the summer.

Aspiring young chefs step in the kitchen for the summer at Scottsdale Community College.

"It's really fun to cook and experiment with new foods and so I can be independent and mature and make more foods for my family," said Sarah Monsegur, a camper.

"I like to get them in there, I like them getting their hands dirty and tearing stuff apart," said Trena Jones, with the Scottsdale Community College Culinary program.

The week-long Simply Cooking Camp teaches future chefs about the importance of a healthy meal while learning how to cook for themselves.

"I wanted to get more experience so I can make more stuff for my family," said Olivia Holzhauer, a camper.

"If you don't have any cooking experience as you're growing up when you become an adult and you move out you're going to be eating fast food all the time and that is super unhealthy," explained Jones.

On the menu for Tuesday was a salad, chicken noodle soup, and paninis, all healthy and easy to make while home for the summer.

"I get to do this with my friends and get really hands-on in the kitchen," said Olivia.

"It's important to get them in there, teach them how to read a recipe, how to measure ingredients, how to cook, whatever they're making is going to be important for them as they move forward," says Jones.

If you're interested in enrolling your kids for Simply Cooking Camp at Scottsdale Community College, there are beginner, intermediate, and advanced cooking camps. Check out their website or email eric.sells@scottsdalecc.edu.