SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A 57-year-old Scottsdale man has been arrested after police say he had sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Mitchell Mielke was arrested on June 6 after detectives received a tip from the National Center of Exploited Children indicating that hundreds of photos and videos were uploaded showing Mielke sexually exploiting children.

Police say many of the photos and videos involved a 3-year-old girl. Detectives interviewed the girl's family and were told Mielke had been caring for the girl once a week for more than a year.

Mielke was arrested outside his home and faces multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.