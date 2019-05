SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Scottsdale Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one dead and one injured. The accident happened at the intersection of Promenade (74th St.) and Frank Lloyd Wright.

According to police, one vehicle was going eastbound on Frank Lloyd Wright and the other was going northbound on Promenade (74th St.) and was in the process of making a left turn on Frank Lloyd Wright. The first vehicle hit the second vehicle in the intersection in a "T-bone" fashion. Police say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials say the driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have not released additional information. The intersection will be closed for the next several hours.