<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408981607" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408981607" data-article-version="1.0">Scottsdale PD: 1 dead in two-vehicle collision</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-pd-1-dead-in-two-vehicle-collision" addthis:title="Scottsdale PD: 1 dead in two-vehicle collision"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408981607.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408981607");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408981607-408118175"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408981607-408118175" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:christopher.pena2@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-pd-1-dead-in-two-vehicle-collision">Chris Pena</a>, <a href="mailto:webteam@fox10phoenix.com?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-pd-1-dead-in-two-vehicle-collision">FOX 10 Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 02:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 02:33PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 10) - </strong>Scottsdale Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one dead and one injured. The accident happened at the intersection of Promenade (74th St.) and Frank Lloyd Wright.</p><p>According to police, one vehicle was going eastbound on Frank Lloyd Wright and the other was going northbound on Promenade (74th St.) and was in the process of making a left turn on Frank Lloyd Wright. The first vehicle hit the second vehicle in the intersection in a "T-bone" fashion. Police say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.</p><p>Officials say the driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have not released additional information. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Fatal%20house%20fire%20052519_1558827759604.jpg_7313758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtest of Phoenix Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: One dead following house fire in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena</span>, <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 04:43PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 04:51PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Phoenix near 3rd Street and Osborn that left one man dead.</p><p>Phoenix Fire says when they arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. The fire extended into a duplex next to the house and crews extended their hose lines from multiple fire trucks to put the fire out. Crews were sent by ladder to the roof to stop the fast-moving fire that spread into the attic of both homes. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.</p><p>Phoenix FD says that during the search and rescue of the house, they found a deceased individual who appears to be an adult male.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pd-one-dead-two-injured-in-buckeye-crash" title="PD: Former Dep. Chief of Rio Verde Fire District dies in Buckeye crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Buckeye Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Former Dep. Chief of Rio Verde Fire District dies in Buckeye crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:12AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 04:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One person has died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Buckeye. </p><p>Buckeye Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Eric Merrill. Merill was a recently retired deputy chief of the Rio Verde Fire District. Buckeye PD says he retired just two weeks ago after 40 years of fire service. Merrill was with the Rio Verde FD for 15 years. He was with Rural Metro Fire prior to that.</p><p>Buckeye Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Palo Verde and Yuma roads. Two vehicles were involved with a total of three passengers. One person died, and two others were taken to a hospital, their conditions unknown. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/brush-fire-burns-near-homes-in-the-west-valley" title="Brush fire burns near homes in the West Valley; fire 30% contained" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brush fire burns near homes in the West Valley; fire 30% contained</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 03:02PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SURPRISE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A brush fire has burned an estimated 1,200 acres of land near 169th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.</p><p>According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is burning 14 miles northwest of Surprise, and there is a moderate rate of spread. '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408981607'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/hundreds-of-strangers-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/60971792_10157408264770536_3783923877776719872_n_1558827075693_7313742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Spring&#x20;Grove&#x20;Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-one-dead-two-injured-in-buckeye-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20Dep%20Chief%20Eric%20Merrill%20052519_1558826264925.jpg_7313711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Buckeye&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: Former Dep. Chief of Rio Verde Fire District dies in Buckeye crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/brush-fire-burns-near-homes-in-the-west-valley" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/24/KSAZ%20west%20valley%20brush%20fire%20052419_1558741132301.jpg_7312143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brush fire burns near homes in the West Valley; fire 30% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/heavy-rains-damage-noah-s-ark-attraction-owners-seek-1-million-insurance-bailout" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20Noah%27s%20Ark%20Encounter_1558821133984.jpg_7313536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Ark&#x20;Encounter&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Williamstown&#x2c;&#x20;Kentucky&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Ark&#x20;Encounter&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;theme&#x20;park&#x20;centered&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x20;510&#x20;foot&#x20;long&#x20;reproduction&#x20;of&#x20;Noah&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ark&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Bernstein&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heavy rains damage road to Noah's Ark attraction, owners seek $1 million in insurance money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-pd-1-dead-in-two-vehicle-collision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scottsdale PD: 1 dead in two-vehicle collision</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 