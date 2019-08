SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Scottsdale police are investigating a fatal collision Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred at Williams Drive and Miller. Miller is currently closed between Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco after they say he's the man responsible for the deadly accident. Detectives say evidence backs witness accounts claiming Carrasco was speeding and racing another car when he crashed into a third car driven by a 68-year-old woman. She died at the hospital.

Carrasco is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.