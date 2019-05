SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Scottsdale Police officials said it is investigating after a cat was found hung from a tree at a home Monday morning.

According to officials, officers were called out to a home on the 1700 block of N. 69th Street at around 7:44 a.m. for a report of a cat hanging from a tree. When officers arrived, they found the dead cat secured to a leach, the handle of which was caught on a telephone pole in an alley, and the leash was caught on an adjacent block wall.

Scottsdale Police officials said at this time, it is not known whether the incident is an incident of animal cruelty or just an unfortunate accident.