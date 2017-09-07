Search for suspects in robbery of Tempe business

- Police are looking for two suspects, accused of robbing an computer reseller early Thursday.

Tempe Police officials said the suspects went into Apple Xchange, located near Southern and McClintock, and sprayed several people with pepper spray before running off with multiple computers.

FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip on Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).