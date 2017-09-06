Search for suspects who stole $160k worth of property in Scottsdale

- Suspects in a burglary in Scottsdale reportedly got away with around $160,000 in property, from jewelry to electronics.

The act, which took place at a neighborhood near Cactus Road ans Shea, was reportedly caught on camera. The home was up for sale, and police believe that is why the alleged burglars picked the home.

Surveillance camera captures a burglar snooping through the home, tossing items and even going through the refrigerator. Sergeant Ben Hoster with Scottsdale Police said they are starting to notice a trend of afternoon burglaries.

"A lot of our burglaries are happening in the middle of the day, when folks are working or away from their house," said Sgt. Hoster. "A lot of times, burglaries are crimes of convenience for these bad guys, if they see that there's not a surveillance system, or that nobody's home."

In this case, the homeowners also had a "For Sale" sign up in their yard, and Sgt. Hoster said that might have tipped off the suspect that the house might be vacant. The family, however, was still living in the home.

It may seem unlikely for a break-in to happen in right in the middle of the day, but police say it happens, even to people who are home, especially if they decide to ignore a knock at the door.

"If a person is home, it's best to just yell through the door, 'go away', or 'I'm not coming to the door'," said Sgt. Hoster. "Whatever they want to say to let that suspect know they're home, and the suspect will move on."

Adding a home security system could also help. As for the burglary case, police said they are looking for two suspect, even though the surveillance camera only captured one of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police.