Seen on TV | AM & PM
SEPTEMBER 6
iFly
https://www.iflyworld.com/phoenix/
Full Circle Health
https://www.fullcircleaz.com
Sweetest Season
sweetseason.com
The Bar Method
http://phoenix-arcadia.barmethod.com
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
16501 W. Northern Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
623-935-WILD (9453)
www.WildlifeWorld.com
Arizona Highways
www.arizonahighways.com
SEPTEMBER 4
Labor of Love Free Dental Day
Sept. 4, 8am - 12pm
Risas Dental and Braces - Arizona participating locations:
Alhambra - 3540 W. Camelback Rd.
Arcadia - 4317 E. McDowell Rd.
Chandler - 125 E. Ray Rd.
Desert Sky - 7440 W. Thomas Rd.
Maryvale - 6026 N. 59th Ave.
Mesa - 1928 E. Main St.
Metro - 10621 N. 35th Ave.
Phoenix Central - 4501 N. 7th St.
Phoenix West** - 1630 N. 51st Ave.
South Mountain - 6034 S. 16th St.
Westgate - 4850 83rd Ave.
www.risasdental.com
www.facebook.com/RisasDental
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
480-291-8000
www.odyseaaquarium.com
Rustler's Rooste
8383 S. 48th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85044
602-431-6474
www.rustlersrooste.com
Lake Pleasant - www.pleasantharbor.com
Fire on the Rum Mountain Bike Race & Festival
Sept. 16
www.fireontherim.com
SEPTEMBER 3
For You, Alexis: Screening 2
https://knockoutboxingclub.ticketspice.com/for-you-alexis-screening-2
SEPTEMBER 1
Asteroid Florence
http://www.skyandtelescope.com/press-releases/view-close-flyby-of-asteroid-florence/
20 Five 40 Project
https://www.20five40.com/
The Market Restaurant and Bar
Themarketphx.com
AUGUST 30
Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Feed for Horses by Rebecca Morgan
https://www.facebook.com/donate/1885827485001035/
Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary
www.cusd80.com/hartford
Fundraiser for I-10 Burn Victims
https://www.gofundme.com/jesse-lopezs-speedy-recovery16
AUGUST 29
How to help the Texas flooding victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey:
http://fox10phoenix.com/news/276761471-story
Madison Highland Prep Hurricane Harvey Donations
http://madisonhighlandprep.com/h/
Salvation Army
helpsalvationarmy.org
Text STORM to 51555
File a complaint to the Attorney General's Office
https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer
AUGUST 28
How to help the Texas flooding victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey:
http://fox10phoenix.com/news/276761471-story
AUGUST 25
GCU statement regarding September 2016 Ministry Forum
http://news.gcu.edu/2017/08/gcu-statement-regarding-september-2016-ministry-forum
SOHO Scottsdale - www.sohoscottsdale.com
Nutcracker Youth Auditions
http://balletaz.org/performance/nutcracker-youth-audition
surfingwithnixon.org
Facebook: Surfing with Nixon
Instagram: Surfing with Nixon
Rita's Burritos
http://ritasburritos.com/
AUGUST 24
Red Cross prepares to respond as Harvey heads to the Gulf Coast
If you would like to help, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
http://rdcrss.org/2xgGe9j
Lo-Lo's Phoenix
1220 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Help the Brunell Family GoFundMe account:
https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-brunell-family
AUGUST 23
Psoriasis information by Mayo Clinic
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/psoriasis/home/ovc-20317577
Help Charlie fight infant Psoriasis
www.gofundme.com/help-charlie-fight-infant-psoriasis
AUGUST 22
Packages from Home - www.packagesfromhome.org
AUGUST 21
Nathan Johnson's GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/aprilmacak
Blood Drive for Nathan Johnson
Christopher Lawyer's Eagle Scout Blood Drive In Honor of Nathan Johnson
Mondo Anaya Community Center (1487 N. Crane St., Casa Grande)
August 26
Arizona Snowbowl Solar Eclipse Viewing Information
www.arizonasnowbowl.com/specials
APS Solar Eclipse Party
Anytime between 8 a.m. to 12 noon (Peak of Solar Eclipse takes place at 10:33 a.m.)
APS Festival Ranch Battery Storage Unit
Festival Ranch Community
19860 N. Desert Oasis Blvd
Buckeye, AZ 85396
Arizona Science Center Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
Solar viewing glasses will be given out at the event to the first 300 people
Heritage & Science Park and Arizona Science Center
Arizona Science Center
600 E. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ
AUGUST 18
Phoenix Public Library
https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/
Update on Burton Barr Central Library restoration
https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/AboutUs/Press-Room/Pages/Burton-Barr-Central-Library-Restoration-Update.aspx
Casa Añejo
5600 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85014
480-588-2908
www.casaanejo.com
AUGUST 17
The Heart Institute at Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/academic-medicine/banner-university-medicine-institutes/banner-university-medicine-heart-institute
Arizona Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties
www.onlyinyourstate.com/arizona/az-solar-eclipse-parties
Foothills Food Bank
foothillsfoodbank.com
AUGUST 16
Impetigo information - WebMD
http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/tc/impetigo-overview#1
Tickets to President Trump's rally in Phoenix
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/phoenix-az
Eclipse 2017
https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/
City of Phoenix - Heat Safety
www.Phoenix.gov/HEAT
AUGUST 15
Rita's Burritos
http://ritasburritos.com/
AUGUST 14
Arizona Trail Association
http://www.aztrail.org/volunteer.html
Cerulean Advanced Fitness and Wellness
https://www.livecerulean.com/
https://azresist.org/donttreadonaz/
AUGUST 11
CDC information on the Plague
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/
Taste of the Town: Market Street Kitchen
20825 N. Pima Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
480-278-7044
marketstreetkitchen.com
Salvation Army Backpack SOS
www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/backpack-sos
Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) Food Drive
Aug. 12, 7am - 10am
Daley Park
Parking lot on the corner of Encanto Dr. & College Ave.
1625 S. College Ave.
Tempe, 85281
tempeaction.org
New Times Best of: Facelift
Uptown Plaza
www.phoenixnewtimes.com/best-of
Christopher Titus "Amerigeddon"
August 11, 7:30pm, 10pm
August 12, 7pm, 9:30pm
August 13, 7pm
Stand Up Live
50 W. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
480-719-6100
Tickets: $25, $30.95
http://phoenix.standuplive.com/event.cfm?id=484095
AUGUST 10
Brody Burnell's GoFundMe page
https://www.gofundme.com/bsdf68-brodys-recovery
Chandler Riesterer's GoFundMe page
https://www.gofundme.com/chandlerfund
Information on skimmers from Arizona Department of Agriculture
https://agriculture.az.gov/weights-measures/fueling/skimmers
Maricopa County Emergency Management
http://ready.maricopa.gov/999/Emergency-Management
National Bowling Day
bowlmor.com
amf.com
bowlero.com
bowlbrunswick.com
Pleaissant Croissant
7520 S. Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85283
480-838-5331
pcroissants.com
AUGUST 9
www.caninevalleyfeverproject.com
United Food Bank freezer breakdown
https://unitedfoodbank.org/freezer-breakdown/
Salvation Army
www.salvationarmysouthwest.org
Arizona Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties
http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/arizona/az-solar-eclipse-parties/
AUGUST 8
Casa Grande Police Department's Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cgpolice/
NASA Eclipse Coverage
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/eclipse.html
http://www.frsteambybutlers.com/
Urban Cookies
urbancookies.com
AUGUST 7
Virtual Block Watch: Phoenix Police Dept. Program
www.phoenix.gov/police/virtualblockwatch
Deer Fawn Illegally Removed From the Wild
To help care for the fawn, text ‘CRITTER’ to 41444 to donate
or go to https://www.azgfd.com/?p=6089
Smitty's Antiques Museum Collection
August 12, 10am
EJ's Auction and Consignment
5880 W. Bell Rd.
Glendale, AZ 85308
623-878-2003
www.ejsauction.com
https://www.kateryandesign.com/#!
https://www.kateryandesign.com/instagramweddingflowers
https://www.facebook.com/kateryandesign
AUGUST 5
Phoenix Rescue Mission
Donate Back to School Supplies
http://www.dollardays.com/phoenixrescuemission/wishlist.html
AUGUST 4
Build Your Own Apple “Pies”
Sliced apple rounds that kids can top with almond butter, granola, and dried fruits
http://joaniesimon.com/after-school-apple-pies/
Healthy Homemade “Uncrustables”
Just like the kind you buy at the store but made with all natural ingredients like whole grain bread, hummus and shredded veggies: http://joaniesimon.com/fluffernutter-uncrustables/
Almond Joy Energy Cookies
Made with protein packed quinoa, these cookies have the flavors of almond joy and are a sweet treat but with out the sugar crash
http://joaniesimon.com/almond-joy-health-nut-cookies/
https://www.kateryandesign.com/#!
https://www.kateryandesign.com/instagramweddingflowers
https://www.facebook.com/kateryandesign
Urban Cookies Bakeshop
urbancookies.com
Arizona Challenger Space Center
www.azchallenger.org
JoanieSimon.com
food@joaniesimon.com
AUGUST 3
Celso Mireles' GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/47r74hs
SRP Outage Center
https://myaccount.srpnet.com/MyAccount/outages/public
APS Outage Map
https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/
Lehi Valley Trading Company
https://www.lehivalley.com/
Club Pilates
https://www.clubpilates.com/location/dtphoenix/
Everybody's Family Fruit
www.everybodysfamilyfruit.com
AUGUST 2
MixBin Electronics Recalls iPhone Cases Due to Risk of Skin Irritation and Burns
www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/MixBin-Electronics-Recalls-iPhone-Cases
Kid's Closet
www.kidscloset.biz/nwphoenix
AUGUST 1
Cosanti Bells
cosanti.com
Arizona Pure Water Challenge
www.AZpurewaterbrew.org
After The Homestretch
https://www.afterthehomestretchaz.org/
Arizona Highways
https://www.arizonahighways.com/