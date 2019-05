PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A semi-truck rollover crash scene is blocking the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 to the southbound State Route 143.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck was hauling metal products when it flipped on SR 143 at Sky Harbor Boulevard.

The driver was walking around and did not appear to be injured, per DPS.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should access westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard using southbound or northbound SR 143.