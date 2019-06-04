< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/worldcup">World Cup Soccer</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to keep your feet healthy this summer"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer">How to keep your feet healthy this summer</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_">Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_">Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease">Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer">How to keep your feet healthy this summer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_">Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_">Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease">Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police">Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word">‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque</h1> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_" data-title="Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_" addthis:title="Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410702965.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410702965");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_">JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:42AM MST</span></p> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410702965-410703233" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410702965" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410702965' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/2-charged-with-burglarizing-arizona-mosque-to-be-arraigned_"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/29/mosque_1522345982676_5237116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa <strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - A woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction.</p><p>The guilty plea struck by Tahnee Gonzales calls for her to serve probation, write a letter of apology to the mosque and complete 225 hours of community service.</p><p>Gonzales was with a friend and three children in 2018 when they removed pamphlets and other items from a courtyard behind the Tempe mosque.</p><p>Qurans were taken, but it's unclear which of the two women was accused of removing them.</p><p>Gonzales posted a video of the visit on her social media account.</p><p>The video shows Gonzales starting a shouting match with a Muslim man after he tried to pet her dog.</p><p>____</p><p>Follow Jacques Billeaud at www.twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.</p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_" title="Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Sentencing_set_for_man_who_plowed_car_in_0_7349789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Sentencing_set_for_man_who_plowed_car_in_0_7349789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Sentencing_set_for_man_who_plowed_car_in_0_7349789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Sentencing_set_for_man_who_plowed_car_in_0_7349789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Sentencing_set_for_man_who_plowed_car_in_0_7349789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOENIX (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a man who pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder, for deliberately plowing a car into three Phoenix police officers two years ago outside a convenience store." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:40AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:48AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a man who pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder, for deliberately plowing a car into three Phoenix police officers two years ago outside a convenience store.</p><p>Marc Laquon Payne faces 10 to 54 years in prison for the September 2016 attack that left an officer with a broken leg, another with a concussion, and a third officer with minor injuries</p><p>The attack came during an especially violent year for police officers nationwide, including separate deadly attacks in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease" title="Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two complete strangers battling kidney disease met by fate. As one person received a transplant, the other struggled to find the perfect match. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Two complete strangers battling kidney disease met by fate. As one person received a transplant, the other struggled to find the perfect match.</p><p>It was right around the same time in 1998 that two complete strangers, Canna Caldwell and Jerald Collens, were diagnosed with kidney disease. Last year was also around the same time they both got their kidneys removed.</p><p>"My kidney function was down to 12%," said Collens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police" title="Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:22PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:38PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new report has uncovered some insensitive and racially charged posts on some police officers' Facebook pages.</p><p>The Plain View Project, started by attorneys out of Philadelphia, looked at eight different departments around the country, including Phoenix. Their findings: public Facebook posts the project believes erodes public trust in some police officers. An example of the posts in questions include one that congratulated George Zimmerman for "cleaning up the community by getting rid of a thug", a post sympathizing with slavery, a meme alluding to not providing emergency help, a meme showing former First Lady Michelle Obama and John Wayne, with the text under Wayne calling Former President Barack Obama a "gay Muslim", and a meme showing protestors being pepper sprayed at point blank range with the text "just watering my hippies."</p><p>The posts were compiled by the Plain View Project, in an effort to document social media posts from law enforcement around the country. According to officials with the project, all the posts mentioned above came from current Phoenix Police officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P SUMMER FOOT PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to keep your feet healthy this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marc Laquon Payne" title="marcpayne_1475171504164.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction." title="KSAZ tahnee gonzales 6419_1559648725003.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_20190604051403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman asking for help in her battle id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-man-who-plowed-car-into-phoenix-officers_" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/09/29/marcpayne_1475171504164_2104907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marc&#x20;Laquon&#x20;Payne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sentencing set for man who plowed car into Phoenix officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sentencing-set-for-woman-who-took-items-from-arizona-mosque_" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20tahnee%20gonzales%206419_1559648725003.jpg_7350059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tahnee&#x20;Gonzales&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;Arizona&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;derogatory&#x20;comments&#x20;about&#x20;Muslims&#x20;as&#x20;she&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;friend&#x20;took&#x20;items&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;Arizona&#x20;mosque&#x20;is&#x20;scheduled&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;sentenced&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;aggravated&#x20;criminal&#x20;damage&#x20;conviction&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sentencing set for woman who took items from Arizona mosque</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-uk-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019_1559640685284.jpg_7350006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;inspects&#x20;the&#x20;Guard&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Official&#x20;Welcome&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;at&#x20;Buckingham&#x20;Palace&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney 