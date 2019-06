Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction. Tahnee Gonzales, an Arizona woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction.

PHOENIX (AP) - A woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took items from an Arizona mosque is scheduled to be sentenced on an aggravated criminal damage conviction.

The guilty plea struck by Tahnee Gonzales calls for her to serve probation, write a letter of apology to the mosque and complete 225 hours of community service.

Gonzales was with a friend and three children in 2018 when they removed pamphlets and other items from a courtyard behind the Tempe mosque.

Qurans were taken, but it's unclear which of the two women was accused of removing them.

Gonzales posted a video of the visit on her social media account.

The video shows Gonzales starting a shouting match with a Muslim man after he tried to pet her dog.

