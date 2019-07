Richard Aaron Upson Richard Aaron Upson

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Court documents show a 38-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a series of armed robberies allegedly done by the Marching Band Robber.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Richard Aaron Upson, has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery-related charges.

The crime spree focused on Circle Ks near where the 51 meets the 101, and in the end, it was detective work and DNA that stopped the suspect. According to police, Upson's spree started in late May at a Circle K on Union Hills Drive, and then continued at various Circle K locations on 7th Street, Tatum, and 32nd Street. In all incidents, Upson reportedly told the clerk behind the counter that he had a gun, but never showed it. Upson then demanded cash.

Upson made his first court appearance after his arrest on July 4. Detectives were able to get a DNA match off of a polar pop cup he left behind at the last robbery incident.

Upson, according to court documents, had prior violent felony records and prior instances of failing to appear in court. He was remanded to jail, and is scheduled to appear in court again later on in July.

As for why the suspect was named the Marching Band Robber, Phoenix Police officials said the detective who worked the case came up with it because the suspect reminded the detective of someone he once knew.