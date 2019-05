The kids are home for the summer and Serrano's restaurants are encouraging families to swap out screen time for some quality time. The kids are home for the summer and Serrano's restaurants are encouraging families to swap out screen time for some quality time.

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The kids are home for the summer and Serrano's restaurants are encouraging families to swap out screen time for some quality time.

The idea is inspired by the Serrano family.

"We came from a family of eight, so there were 10 of us sitting around the table," Ric Serrano said. "We spent hours talking around dinner time almost every night."

A tradition of their own they say, they could make dinner night out less distracted and more fun for every family.

"A lot of people are looking for a little relief and so we feel like it's a good thing that they can have a little night out and they can put their devices in a little basket and have a conversation with the people around them," Serrano said.

Serrano's partnered up with Common Sense Media to jump start the "Device-Free Dinner Thursday" campaign where on each table, you'll find a set of cards filled with fun questions for families to fire up some conversation.

"They were looking for an opportunity to help families enjoy and come together and have conversations," said Ilana Lowery of Common Sense Media. "I think that once families start doing it, they will really enjoy it and hopefully start doing it in their homes."

And what's in it for the family besides more quality time spent -- half off all kids meals every "Device-Free Dinner Thursday."