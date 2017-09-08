FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Several people hurt, including children in wrong-way crash on I-10

Posted: Sep 08 2017 04:20AM MST

Video Posted: Sep 08 2017 04:42AM MST

Updated: Sep 08 2017 04:59AM MST

PHOENIX - An early morning wrong-way crash resulted in several injured people, including children, on Interstate 10 near 19th Avenue on Friday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer with a small passenger car and another vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes, collided. This is causing the HOV lane to be blocked west of the tunnel.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time, but DPS says they are not life-threatening. Three adults and four children were transported for further medical treatment.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

