Several people hurt, including children in wrong-way crash on I-10

- An early morning wrong-way crash resulted in several injured people, including children, on Interstate 10 near 19th Avenue on Friday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer with a small passenger car and another vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes, collided. This is causing the HOV lane to be blocked west of the tunnel.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time, but DPS says they are not life-threatening. Three adults and four children were transported for further medical treatment.

No names have been released in this case.

