ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Gila County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation notice for residents in the Roosevelt area.

After speaking with fire officials about the status of the Woodbury fire, authorities decided to lift the evacuation order effective at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 for all residents that were affected.

Officials warn there are still areas of unburned vegetation within the fire perimeter that will continue to burn in the coming weeks and ask residents to not report fire activity within the perimeter.

Drivers are urged to use caution along roadways where crews are working.

The Red Cross says the temporary shelter at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami, AZ has officially closed. They will continue to coordinate any recovery efforts moving forward if needed.

Updated closure information:

State Highway 188 fully open from Globe to Payson with temporary reductions in speed

State Highway 88 closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Roosevelt Dam

Tonto National Monument closed

The Woodbury Fire continues to burn. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned nearly 116,000 acres and is 48% contained.