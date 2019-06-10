PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As is the case with a lot of wildfires this time of the year, weather conditions play a huge role, including the weather from this past winter.

This past winter, the state saw records amount of rain and snow up in the high country, and it might be surprising to find out that that has actually increased the fire danger in other parts of the state. Now that it's hot again, the vegetation is ready to burn.

"All the fires we've had in the past week in this lower country, they've all been human-caused," said Carrie Templin with the Tonto National Forest.