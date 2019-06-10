PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A former 6th grade teacher from Goodyear who was accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student, has reached a plea deal in the case.
Brittany Zamora, 28, pleaded guilty to molestation of a child, public sexual indecency and one count of sexual conduct with a minor. She was facing at least eight counts.
Zamora was arrested in March 2018, after the young boy's family found explicit text messages between the two. The messages, which were included in court documents, talked about specific sex acts. In addition, documents state the alleged victim told his parents that sexual acts were performed on him by Zamora in the classroom and inside Zamora's car, while the car was in Tolleson.