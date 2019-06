The Show Low Police Department is looking for John Russell Thomas in connection to a double shooting.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police in Show Low say a suspect who was wanted in connection to a double shooting has been arrested.

According to the Show Low Police Department, 29-year-old John Russell Thomas has been taken into custody. He was wanted in connection to a double shooting that happened in the Fawn Brook neighborhood Tuesday morning.

