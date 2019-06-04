This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.
PHOENIX (AP) - A woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took Qurans, pamphlets and other items from an Arizona mosque was sentenced to two years of probation for an aggravated criminal damage conviction.
Tahnee Gonzales was ordered to complete 225 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the Tempe mosque where she and a friend took items in 2018.
Gonzales also was given a 30-day deferred jail sentence to serve if she doesn't satisfactorily complete her probation.
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman was rescued after she was injured while hiking on Piestewa Peak.
According to Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department, the woman suffered an injury while hiking on the mountain Tuesday morning.
Crews used a helicopter to fly the injured woman off the mountain. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One Valley woman received a surprising message hidden inside a box of baby wipes she purchased from a local grocery store.
Nikki Bridge, a mom of four from Mesa, says she is always telling her children to "be the one who changes the world by always spreading love and kindness."
Well, she was pleasantly surprised to be a recipient of her own advice after a trip to her local Fry's grocery store.