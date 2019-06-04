PHOENIX (AP) - A woman who made derogatory comments about Muslims as she and a friend took Qurans, pamphlets and other items from an Arizona mosque was sentenced to two years of probation for an aggravated criminal damage conviction.

Tahnee Gonzales was ordered to complete 225 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the Tempe mosque where she and a friend took items in 2018.

Gonzales also was given a 30-day deferred jail sentence to serve if she doesn't satisfactorily complete her probation.