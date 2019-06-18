< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria woman 18 2019 09:27AM <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:27AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:34AM MST</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Enderson, 79, of Peoria." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Enderson, 79, of Peoria.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413329705-413330567" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20missing%20mary%20enderson_1560875531506.jpg_7413983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Enderson, 79, of Peoria. <strong>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman from Peoria. 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 79-year-old Mary Enderson hasn't been seen since Sunday. She left her apartment on foot near 99th Avenue and Olive.

Enderson suffers from depression and does not have a cellphone with her. 