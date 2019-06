A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Enderson, 79, of Peoria. A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Enderson, 79, of Peoria.

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman from Peoria.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 79-year-old Mary Enderson hasn't been seen since Sunday. She left her apartment on foot near 99th Avenue and Olive.

Enderson suffers from depression and does not have a cellphone with her. She is 5'4" weighing 90 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

If you see Mary Enderson, please call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.