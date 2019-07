PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Friday is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters across the country and in the Valley, filled with dogs and cats.

Many of them ran away from home last night, frightened by the fireworks the night before. If they are lucky, however, they can find their way back home.

"They love him. They were so devastated when he was gone. He's back," said dog owner Maria Barazza.