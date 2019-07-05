< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416534603" data-article-version="1.0">So far, the 2019 Monsoon season has been calm</h1>
</header> 05 2019 06:34PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/so-far-the-2019-monsoon-season-has-been-calm">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:46PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-416534603"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:34PM MST<span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416534603" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Monsoon season officially started a few weeks ago. but the state has experienced no dust or rain so far.</p> <p>The dry summer comes after summer 2018, which was one of the most active monsoon seasons in recent memory.</p> <p><u><strong>VIDEO:</strong></u> FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/july-5-proves-to-be-busy-for-valley-animal-shelters" title="July 5 proves to be busy for Valley animal shelters" data-articleId="416540342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friday is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters across the country and in the Valley, filled with dogs and cats. FOX 10&#39;s Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>July 5 proves to be busy for Valley animal shelters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:26PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Friday is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters across the country and in the Valley, filled with dogs and cats.</p><p>Many of them ran away from home last night, frightened by the fireworks the night before. If they are lucky, however, they can find their way back home.</p><p>"They love him. They were so devastated when he was gone. He's back," said dog owner Maria Barazza.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/gov-ducey-spotted-wearing-nikes-following-spat-with-company-over-betsy-ross-shoe-controversy" title="Gov. Ducey spotted wearing Nikes following spat with company over Betsy Ross shoe controversy" data-articleId="416532639" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Ducey spotted wearing Nikes following spat with company over Betsy Ross shoe controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:23PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The controversy between Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Nike continues, after he was spotted wearing a pair of the company's sneakers.</p><p>In a photo tweeted out by the Coconino County Democrats, the Republican governor was seen wearing a pair of Nike shoes at a 4th of July event.</p><p>Wow, @dougducey standing on principle wearing his Nikes for the 4th of July. #nikeboycott #Nike pic.twitter.com/NTU6kmpQc0</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-officers-claim-they-were-asked-to-leave-starbucks" title="Tempe Police officers claim they were asked to leave Starbucks" data-articleId="416524344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Officers_claim_they_were_asked_to_leave__0_7480045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some Tempe Police officers were forced to take their coffee to go at Starbucks in the East Valley city, where officers claim an employee asked them to leave the store on July 4th. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tempe Police officers claim they were asked to leave Starbucks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Some Tempe Police officers were forced to take their coffee to go at Starbucks in the East Valley city, where officers claim an employee asked them to leave the store on July 4th.</p><p>FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the President of the Tempe Officers Association, who said a customer told a Starbucks employee they felt unsafe because of the number of officers in the store.</p><p>According to TOA officials, a group of five Tempe officers had just bought their drinks and stood near the front of the Starbucks, and that's when a barista made the request for the customer, and so, they left. FOX 10 has learned that two of the officers, who are veterans, are offended and frustrated by what happened. On Friday, the association took to social media, and posted a "Dump Starbucks" photo.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/july-5-proves-to-be-busy-for-valley-animal-shelters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/TMZ_0_7480283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TMZ_0_20190706022328"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>July 5 proves to be busy for Valley animal shelters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/so-far-the-2019-monsoon-season-has-been-calm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_20190706013403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>So far, the 2019 Monsoon season has been calm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of red velvet cake and a mason jar of marijuana buds is shown in split file photos. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/so-far-the-2019-monsoon-season-has-been-calm" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/So_far__the_2019_Monsoon_season_has_been_0_7480209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>So far, the 2019 Monsoon season has been calm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/gov-ducey-spotted-wearing-nikes-following-spat-with-company-over-betsy-ross-shoe-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/24/doug%20ducey_1532450458677.jpg_5842224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Ducey spotted wearing Nikes following spat with company over Betsy Ross shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;piece&#x20;of&#x20;red&#x20;velvet&#x20;cake&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;mason&#x20;jar&#x20;of&#x20;marijuana&#x20;buds&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;split&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/a-disgrace-melania-trump-statue-unveiled-in-her-slovenian-hometown-divides-residents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First&#x20;lady&#x20;Melania&#x20;Trump&#x20;walks&#x20;the&#x20;inaugural&#x20;parade&#x20;route&#x20;on&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;taken&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;showing&#x20;the&#x20;statue&#x20;in&#x20;fields&#x20;near&#x20;town&#x20;of&#x20;Sevnica&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;JIM&#x20;WATSON&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;JURE&#x20;MAKOVEC&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'A disgrace': Melania Trump statue unveiled in her Slovenian hometown divides residents</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 