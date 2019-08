Related Headlines MCACC facing cooling issues at West shelter

PHOENIX (AP) — Metro Phoenix residents can expect especially scorching weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area for the next three days.

The high temperature is predicted to soar near 110 degrees (43 Celsius) on the weekend and 111 degrees (44 Celsius) on Monday.

The Salvation Army is preparing a dozen heat relief stations in Phoenix as well as surrounding suburbs.

The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone can come and get water and cool down indoors.

Mobile units will also bring water to areas with greater homeless populations.