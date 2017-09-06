Sold! IRS holds auctions across the Valley

- Instead of "steals and deals," today's IRS auction is more like "deals and wheels."

On the auction block is a 2011 Cadillac CTS two-door coupe and all the golf balls, bags, shoes, and 170 clubs both right and left handed.

Representatives say it's a draw for many types of people.

One of those people is Andy Alonso, who says the 2011 Caddy is what he has his sights on, but before he jumps on the $16,000 starting bid, he wants to check a few things out first.

"I like the look of it, it's a nice car," he said.

Appraiser Darlene Jones says that's exactly what you should do when you go to any auction; make sure you know what you're bidding on, have a budget, and do your research on the items.

"There's a risk, always a risk with auctions," she said.