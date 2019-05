PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and some have chosen to honor the lives lost, in a unique way.

It was a full house at the Maricopa Veterans Center, with folks hoping to save lives by giving their blood.

"I was in the military, so it's always a good time to remember everybody who served and gave the ultimate price for their service," said one veteran. She went on to say she served in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years, and still gets emotional when thinking about the sacrifices that were made and the families that were left behind.

"People give their lives, and it's emotional thinking about everybody that had given their lives and the families that don't have them," the veteran said.

Red Cross officials said they have a critical shortage of blood type "O" currently.

"Save a lot of lives, one pint of blood will save one person," said Denis Sommerfield.

Those donating Monday said they hope to set an example to the future generations about the importance of giving back, and remembering the sacrifices that were made.

One blood donation can save up to three lives, and it's estimated that about 4.5 million American lives are saved through blood transfusions each year.