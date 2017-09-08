Some Irma evacuees decided to head to Arizona, as storm edges closer to Florida

- As Hurricane Irma approaches, many people In Florida are trying to get out of the storm's path. Some of those people have decided to head to Arizona.

"It's like you don't know if you're leaving your home for the last time," said Deja Anderson. "Is it going to be there when I get back kind of thing."

Anderson quickly packed a suitcase, and caught a last-minute flight out of Tampa. She arrived in Phoenix Friday morning, and will be staying with family in the area.

"I almost missed my flight this morning, because there were so many people going through Security," said Anderson. "Thank goodness we got there at 4 this morning, but it's a madhouse. It's a madhouse."

The skies above Florida are reportedly jam-packed, as people rush to evacuate ahead of Irma's arrival.

"At one point, we had 80 planes on the tarmac ahead of us," recoutned Kimberley Catalano. "We couldn't leave the airport. They tried to fly us into Orlando, but there weren't any hotels available. The pilots were all over-maxed with their sleep. It was crazy."

Catalano's flight was scheduled to depart from Fort Lauderdale at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. It was several hours later when it finally took off.

"Had to be around midnight or maybe 1:30 in the morning," recounted Catalano. "We were on the tarmac the whole time."