Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420537367" data-article-version="1.0">Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-420537367" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/some-valley-kids-gearing-up-for-week-long-camp-to-learn-about-all-things-hip-hop" data-title="Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/some-valley-kids-gearing-up-for-week-long-camp-to-learn-about-all-things-hip-hop" addthis:title="Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420537367.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420537367");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420537367-420537082"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420537367-420537082" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/7A08FA3E642F489C9133CAE0ACC647AF_1564190805598_7552989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/some-valley-kids-gearing-up-for-week-long-camp-to-learn-about-all-things-hip-hop">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:31PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420537367" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Kids around the valley are invited to dive into the world of hip hop.</p> <p>Starting next week, the School of HipHop will be hosting a camp aimed at educating and preparing them for a very special performance. </p> <p>"We feel like we're gonna find the next Miles Davis. We're gonna find the next Jay-Z, and we know they're out there. Somebody just didn't give them their instrument yet," said Camille Sledge with the School of HipHop PHX.</p> <p>For the fourth year in a row, the School of HipHop will be holding a week-long camp for kids ages 10-to-19-years-old. It's all held at a place called "The Nash" near 1st Street and Roosevelt, where kids will be learning about all the elements of Hip-Hop.</p> <p>"We're gonna do some dance in here. We're gonna do some DJ scratching. We're gonna do some graffiti art, some fashion, and we're gonna talk about all the different creative," said Sledge.</p> <p>Sledge says it's about inspiring the kids of their community through the arts.</p> <p>"We want to activate our community," said Sledge. "We want the kids to know that they have mentors here."</p> <p>"And help me. Not just my musical talents, but all my other talents that I didn't even know that I had," said one participant, identified only as "Selah".</p> <p>Leading up to the end of camp, the kids will be prepping for a music showcase at the Crescent Ballroom, set to take place on Saturday, August 3, followed by a performance by Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra.</p> <p>"The kids are gonna write their original music. And then we advertise it and put it on like a really big show, so they'll be definitely a huge night at Crescent," said Sledge.</p> <p>"It's just so amazing. I love performing in big crowds. Sometimes it's nerve-racking when you first go on stage, but when you get there and you start singing or dancing, whatever your talent is, you just feel so free that you can do anything now, 'cause you performed in front of a massive amount of people," said Selah.</p> <p>Registration is $35 per student, and $5 per additional sibling of the same family. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/officer-recently-trained-on-how-to-use-narcan-saves-teen-from-fentanyl-overdose" title="Officer recently trained on how to use narcan saves teen from fentanyl overdose" data-articleId="420567499" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the opioid epidemic grips the nation, law enforcement all over the country are having to find new ways to fight the crisis. That includes Phoenix Police, who are training their officers on how to use the live-saving drug narcan. FOX 10's Matt Galk" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officer recently trained on how to use narcan saves teen from fentanyl overdose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As the opioid epidemic grips the nation, law enforcement all over the country are having to find new ways to fight the crisis. That includes Phoenix Police, who are training their officers on how to use the live-saving drug narcan.</p><p>In fact, the training officers received recently saved a young boy's life.</p><p>Currently, Phoenix Police only has about 130 officers trained to use naloxone or narcan, which is an overdose reversal drug, and they are ramping up their training. Officers Justin Larose and Kevin Harsch out of the Maryvale Estrella Precinct had just been trained to use it in the field two weeks ago. They had to use it for real on Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/good-samaritan-who-went-door-to-door-to-warn-residents-of-fire-speaks" title="Good Samaritan who went door-to-door to warn residents of fire speaks" data-articleId="420564545" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Good Samaritan who went door-to-door in one Mesa neighborhood to warn residents of a house fire Friday speaks to FOX 10 on what happened. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Samaritan who went door-to-door to warn residents of fire speaks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:36PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Good Samaritan who went door-to-door in one Mesa neighborhood to warn residents of a house fire Friday speaks to FOX 10 on what happened.</p><p>According to the Mesa Fire Department, the fire broke out in the carport of the home just before 5 a.m. at a home near Broadway and Lindsay Roads. Three people live in the home, but only a man was at the home when the fire started.</p><p>Firefighters say the fire spread to the backyard before they were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes. One dog was saved from the house fire, but two others were killed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/nearly-50-valley-parents-shadow-their-children-at-work" title="Nearly 50 Valley parents shadow their children at work" data-articleId="420460734" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Nearly_50_parents_shadow_their_children__0_7552575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Nearly_50_parents_shadow_their_children__0_7552575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Nearly_50_parents_shadow_their_children__0_7552575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Nearly_50_parents_shadow_their_children__0_7552575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Nearly_50_parents_shadow_their_children__0_7552575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nearly 50 Valley parents shadow their children at work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:40AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:32PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - They've raised us, supported us and taught us everything they know -- our parents have prepared us for the real world.</p><p>So why not take them to work?</p><p>"Most people, this is where you are most of the time and so when you're talking to your parents, mine live in Michigan, so when I'm on the phone with them they have no clue what I do," Rachel Hunter said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officer-recently-trained-on-how-to-use-narcan-saves-teen-from-fentanyl-overdose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_7553503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Officer_recently_trained_on_how_to_use_n_0_20190727045901"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officer recently trained on how to use narcan saves teen from fentanyl overdose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/good-samaritan-who-went-door-to-door-to-warn-residents-of-fire-speaks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/26/Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_7553432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mesa_man_went_door_to_door_to_warn_resid_0_20190727043519"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Samaritan who went door-to-door to warn residents of fire speaks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-woman-orders-food-tells-server-this-ones-on-god-before-fleeing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A New Mexico woman allegedly fled from Sonic without paying for her meal and told the server "this one's on god." 