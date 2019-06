Related Headlines 3 dead in crash with Phoenix Fire engine

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- New information on a deadly crash involving a Phoenix fire truck and pickup truck have emerged.

The incident happened on April 7, near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home, and it left a couple and their infant son dead.



On Friday, FOX 10 has learned that Paul Kalkbrenner was driving the fire truck at the time of the collision. Paul Kalkbrenner is the nephew of current Phoenix Fire Chief, Kara Kalkbrenner.

Since the crash in April, FOX 10 has repeatedly reached out to Phoenix Fire and Phoenix Police for more information on the deadly crash. No one is willing to talk, citing the fact the investigation is still ongoing.

The young family was riding in a pickup when they collided with the fire truck. None of the firefighters were seriously injured. Initially, representatives of Phoenix Police told FOX 10 the fire truck had its lights and sirens on at the time of the collision. Now, they will only say it is under investigation.