<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419352217" data-article-version="1.0">Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/southwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need" data-title="Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/southwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need" addthis:title="Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419352217.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419352217");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419352217_419399816_111131"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419352217_419399816_111131";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419399816","video":"586514","title":"Southwest%20Gas%20teams%20up%20with%20St.%20Mary%27s%20Food%20Bank%20to%20help%20those%20in%20need","caption":"FOX%2010%27s%20Marcy%20Jones%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F20%2FSouthwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F21%2FSouthwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_Food_Bank_586514_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658290744%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVMWR_M79FakbDxP79TYNlKUoAH8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fsouthwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need"}},"createDate":"Jul 20 2019 09:19PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419352217_419399816_111131",video:"586514",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252010%2527s%2520Marcy%2520Jones%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/21/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_Food_Bank_586514_1800.mp4?Expires=1658290744&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VMWR_M79FakbDxP79TYNlKUoAH8",eventLabel:"Southwest%20Gas%20teams%20up%20with%20St.%20Mary%27s%20Food%20Bank%20to%20help%20those%20in%20need-419399816",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fsouthwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/southwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need">Marcy Jones </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 01:59PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419352217"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:19PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:20PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419352217-419399801" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419352217" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — A match made in heaven! Southwest Gas and St. Mary's Food Bank packed 20,000 meals to help those in need. </p> <p>You wouldn't normally see this many employees in the office on a Saturday, but at Southwest Gas, their charity work doesn't stop just because it's the weekend. More than 100 employees packed thousands of meals for those in need. </p> <p>President and CEO John Hester says volunteering makes this already close-knit team even stronger. </p> <p>"We do have a family culture here at Southwest Gas, and we've got a lot of folks out here as you mentioned they're having a lot of fun that’s an important part of the engagement and giving back to the community," said John Hester. </p> <p>The meals are packed in boxes that St. Mary's Food Bank will distribute to their clients, and it couldn't have come at a better time. </p> <p>"Summer is really hard for us at St. Mary's food bank a lot of people are out of town and maybe not thinking about us, schools aren't in session to do their food drives, so summertime we take a dip in donations so events like this our at Southwest Gas really help to kind of see us through," said Lisa Notaro with St. Mary's.</p> <p>Lisa Notaro says she hopes it inspires others to team build while giving back to the community adding that the process couldn't be any easier. </p> <p>"We can come out to your company and do a box packing out there or companies can come out to St. Mary's food bank whatever works for them works for us we need all the help we can get," said Notaro. </p> <p><a href="https://www.firstfoodbank.org/" target="_blank">For more information on how to help out St. Mary's Food Bank, click here. </a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/truck-slams-car-into-phoenix-home-destroying-living-room" title="Truck slams car into Phoenix home" data-articleId="419384773" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Truck slams car into Phoenix home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez </span>, <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 09:11PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A truck slammed a car into a home near 21st Avenue and Sunnyside Drive Saturday morning, destroying the homeowner's living room in an apparent road rage incident.</p><p>Phoenix police say the incident began with two drivers arguing and ended with the suspect intentionally ramming their truck into the victim's car - eventually ending up inside someone's home.</p><p>Witness Nellie Fournier and her baby heard what sounded like an "explosion" that morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/cellar-fire-burning-in-prescott-national-forrest" title="Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 18% containment" data-articleId="418645334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cellar_fire_burns_near_Prescott__0__cont_0_7532035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cellar_fire_burns_near_Prescott__0__cont_0_7532035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cellar_fire_burns_near_Prescott__0__cont_0_7532035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cellar_fire_burns_near_Prescott__0__cont_0_7532035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Cellar_fire_burns_near_Prescott__0__cont_0_7532035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brad Pitassi with Southwest Incident Management has the latest on the Cellar Fire, which has burned over 6,000 acres." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 18% containment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bailey Miller </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:33AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 02:28PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Cellar Fire caused by lightning is burning in the Prescott National Forest with little containment. The fire is being managed as a Type 3 incident.</p><p>A type one incident management team is taking over battling the fast-moving Cellar Fire in the Prescott National Forest, which has burned 7,410 acres with 18 percent containment. The fire is said to have started due to a lightning strike.</p><p>The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott. Air tankers, a helicopter, and several hotshot crews are working to fight the flames, but the hot, dry, and windy conditions aren't helping.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/central-fire-burning-near-new-river" title="Central fire burning near New River" data-articleId="419352225" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Central fire burning near New River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 02:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 04:03PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW RIVER, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Arizona State Forestry says a brush fire has ignited near New River.</p><p>The Central Fire is burning 3 miles east of New River. It is estimated at 250 acres so far. Multiple agencies are fighting the fire both on the ground in the air.</p><p>#CentralFire , 150 acres. 3 miles E/NE of #NewRiver #AZForestry @DaisyMtnFire @TontoForest Multiple agency assist. Aircraft & ground crews working to stop forward progress #AZFire pic.twitter.com/Bp6x6QgwfT</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/southwest-gas-teams-up-with-st-mary-s-food-bank-to-help-those-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_7537746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Southwest_Gas_teams_up_with_St__Mary_s_F_0_20190721041906"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Southwest Gas teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/truck-slams-car-into-phoenix-home-destroying-living-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_20190721040928"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Truck slams car into Phoenix home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/man-in-halloween-mask-arrested-after-leading-authorities-on-wild-chase-through-la"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chas eupdate_1563673017710.jpg-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in Halloween mask arrested after leading authorities on wild chase through LA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/cellar-fire-burning-in-prescott-national-forrest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_20190717231245"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 18% containment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/truck-slams-car-into-phoenix-home-destroying-living-room" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/20/Truck_slams_car_into_Phoenix_home_0_7537669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Truck slams car into Phoenix home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/man-in-halloween-mask-arrested-after-leading-authorities-on-wild-chase-through-la" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/chas%20eupdate_1563673017710.jpg_7537492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in Halloween mask arrested after leading authorities on wild chase through LA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/cellar-fire-burning-in-prescott-national-forrest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 18% containment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/central-fire-burning-near-new-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/09/04/wildfires_1504531893496_4086366_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Central fire burning near New River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/compton-boy-loses-hand-after-neighbors-throw-lit-fireworks-at-him-on-his-10th-birthday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Compton boy loses hand after neighbors throw lit fireworks at him on his 10th birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 