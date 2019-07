PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Southwest Key employee was arrested for attempted sexual conduct with a minor after communicating with an undercover officer on a dating site.

Officials say that Jose Rojas-Minjarez had been texting an undercover officer who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy on an online dating site. He stated he wanted to kiss the boy and teach him sexual activity.

The officer arrested Rojas-Minjarez in Tempe where he drove to meet who he thought was the boy.

Police say that Rojas-Minjarez claimed that the underage boy he was meeting was 21-years-old and that because he doesn't understand English well, that he did not know he was 14. The undercover officer noted that he was able to communicate via messaging in English without difficulty and did not appear to have problems understanding English.

He works at Southwest Key where he organizes social activities for unaccompanied immigrant children ages 2 to 10-years-old but claimed there was never any abuse of children there or any allegations brought against him.

Rojas-Minjarez admitted to talking about kissing the boy and engaging in sexual activity.

He was booked into the Tempe City Jail charged with one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.