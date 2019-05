FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Officials with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said Wednesday afternoon that parts of Flagstaff could receive up to four inches of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The heaviest snow, according to NWS officials, is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet. Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation says "challenging driving conditions" are likely during the Thursday morning commute, and authorities are advising travelers and commuters using roads and highways of higher elevations of northern Arizona to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.

