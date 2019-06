CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Salt River Project (SRP) say 5,119 customers are without power in parts of south Chandler Thursday.

Officials said, on its Outage Center page, that the cause of the outage is failed electrical equipment, and listed the areas affected.

· S. Alma School Road to S. McQueen Road and E. Ocotillo Road to E. Hunt Highway

· S. Arizona Avenue to S. McQueen Road and E. Chandler Heights Road to E. Hunt Highway

· S. Arizona Avenue to S. Cooper Road and E. Chandler Heights Road to E. Hunt Highway

· S. Arizona Avenue to S. Emmett Drive and E. Chandler Heights Road to E. Hunt Highway

· S. Alma School Road to S. 124th Street and E. Chandler Heights Road to W. Sun Dance Drive