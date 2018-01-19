< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. State Senate OKs childhood sex assault bill By Associated Press, Linda Williams, FOX 10
Posted May 27 2019 04:10PM MST
Video Posted May 27 2019 05:42PM MST
Updated May 27 2019 05:47PM MST a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409228155");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409228155_409243620_176395"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409228155_409243620_176395";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409243620","video":"568401","title":"State%20lawmakers%20work%20on%20Memorial%20Day%20to%20adjourn%202019%20session","caption":"FOX%2010%27s%20Linda%20Williams%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FState_lawmakers_work_on_Memorial_Day_to__0_7317129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FState_lawmakers_work_on_Memorial_Day_to_adjourn__568401_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653612152%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdftFcwXfyWCWf6vjmu8nu9uRoRg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fstate-senate-oks-childhood-sex-assault-bill"}},"createDate":"May 27 2019 05:42PM By Associated Press, Linda Williams, FOX 10
Posted May 27 2019 04:10PM MST
Video Posted May 27 2019 05:42PM MST
Updated May 27 2019 05:47PM MST data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409228155-307785265"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409228155-307785265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/19/C4ACE0A1C6F440D7B0FCE0B4ED9C2A65_1516416183519_4838982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Arizona State Capitol, near Downtown Phoenix.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409228155" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409228155' A compromise finally reached over the weekend led the way for Monday's 29-0 vote.</p><p>The measure now heading to the House give victims until age 30 to sue instead of age 20. It also opens a "window" for people currently barred from suing to file until December 2020 but increases the standard of proof they must have.</p><p>"We had to do something, and it couldn't be something in, quote, name only," said State Sen. Heather Carter. "But know this, Arizona is no longer the dark corner where you can hide a pedophile. With this bill, we are bringing victims out of the shadows, and giving them their voice in the justice system."</p><p>State Sen. Carter, a Republican, says she has been threatened for her refusal not to back a budget until the bill passed.</p><p>GOP Sen. Eddie Farnsworth had opposed the measure over concerns innocent people could be accused decades after an alleged incident. He says no one wants to protect child abusers and that the compromise protects both sides.</p><p>The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/keeping-up-with-the-jones-what-memorial-day-means-to-people-around-the-valley" title="Keeping Up With The Jones: What Memorial Day means to people around the Valley" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_Memorial_0_7317113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_Memorial_0_7317113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_Memorial_0_7317113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_Memorial_0_7317113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_Memorial_0_7317113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Memorial day means so many different things to so many different people, but above all, it means to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. FOX 10's Marcy Jones asked the question "What does this day mean to you", in this week" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keeping Up With The Jones: What Memorial Day means to people around the Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:13PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:29PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Memorial day means so many different things to so many different people, but above all, it means to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones asked the question "What does this day mean to you", in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-man-dead-in-drowning-accident-at-lake-pleasant" title="MCSO: Man dead after he was pulled from Lake Pleasant" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO: Man dead after he was pulled from Lake Pleasant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Pleasant Monday.</p><p>According to a brief statement by MCSO, the man was swimming at the Operations Cove at Lake Pleasant when he began to struggle and went under the surface. Deputies who later arrived at the scene were able to find the man, and pulled him out of the water.</p><p>In a separate statement, Peoria Fire officials said the man, who was not seen for about 10 to 15 minutes prior to the incident, was found about 30 yards off the shoreline, and crews performed CPS and advanced life support measures.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/some-decide-give-back-on-memorial-day-by-giving-blood" title="Some decide give back on Memorial Day by giving blood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/People_give_back_on_Memorial_Day_by_taki_0_7317019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/People_give_back_on_Memorial_Day_by_taki_0_7317019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/People_give_back_on_Memorial_Day_by_taki_0_7317019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/People_give_back_on_Memorial_Day_by_taki_0_7317019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/27/People_give_back_on_Memorial_Day_by_taki_0_7317019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and some have chosen to honor the lives lost, in a unique way. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Some decide give back on Memorial Day by giving blood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Auh, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and some have chosen to honor the lives lost, in a unique way.</p><p>It was a full house at the Maricopa Veterans Center, with folks hoping to save lives by giving their blood.</p><p>"I was in the military, so it's always a good time to remember everybody who served and gave the ultimate price for their service," said one veteran. She went on to say she served in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years, and still gets emotional when thinking about the sacrifices that were made and the families that were left behind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div 