Posted May 08 2019 05:34PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 05:38PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Nearly a decade after Gilbert Police Lieutenant Eric Shuhandler was murdered, his killer, Christopher Redondo, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
The trial's jury foreman said, however, that wasn't the verdict she wanted, as she believes Redondo should have been sentenced to death.
The jury had spent five months on this capital punishment trial, and when it came to deciding if Redondo should die for shooting and killing Shuhandler in cold blood, the jury foreman said it really didn't come down to life or death. Rather, she said, she voted for what she thought was best for Shuhandler's surviving family.
Posted May 08 2019 03:40PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 05:36PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - If you've been outside over the last few days, you might have had to check your calendar. May is typically the month where we kick off much warmer weather but our recent rain and cooler temperatures are keeping the triple digits at bay.
The average high temperature in May is typically in the 90s and as we know, it only gets worse from there. So we are definitely below that and we can feel it.
"I always thought it was cooler than what I remembered this time of year," said Ellis, a visitor from Georgia.
Posted May 08 2019 04:26PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 05:21PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Drivers for ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft are demanding better wages. Some drivers across the country are going on strike in protest. They say the rideshare companies continue to make millions of dollars off of their hard work but do little to boost employee wages. The protest comes as Uber's stock is about to go public this week. While the strikes were larger in cities like New York and Los Angeles, there wasn't much of a protest expected in the Valley.
Between Uber and Lyft, we are talking about more than a million drivers who are independent contractors for those companies in the US. On Wednesday, there was a call for those drivers to strike. Not everyone got that message and those who did may have decided not to heed it.
A tale of two drivers on this day when rideshare drivers for Lyft and Uber were to organize a nationwide strike. Patty Brennan, who drivers for Uber and Lyft, is striking. Travis Warren, who drivers for Lyft, says he hadn't heard about the strike.