PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A storm has brought some rain to parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.

A live look at ADOT cameras located on the Loop 101 in the Northeast Valley shows rain coming down hard in the area, causing drivers to slow down a bit as the evening commute begins Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service's Phoenix office said, on its verified Twitter page, that a thunderstorm over the northern parts of the Phoenix Metro area will produce wind gusts of 25 to 25 mph (~40.23 to ~56.33 kph) over a large area through at least 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. NWS officials said hail could be possible for parts of the North and Northeast Valley.

355pm: Thunderstorms over northern portions of metro Phoenix will continue to produce wind gusts of 25-35 mph over a large area through at least 5 pm. Rain, small hail most likely confined to north/northeast metro. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0UFyAbcyFa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 8, 2019

