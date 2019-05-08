PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Drivers for ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft are demanding better wages. Some drivers across the country are going on strike in protest. They say the rideshare companies continue to make millions of dollars off of their hard work but do little to boost employee wages. The protest comes as Uber's stock is about to go public this week. While the strikes were larger in cities like New York and Los Angeles, there wasn't much of a protest expected in the Valley.

Between Uber and Lyft, we are talking about more than a million drivers who are independent contractors for those companies in the US. On Wednesday, there was a call for those drivers to strike. Not everyone got that message and those who did may have decided not to heed it.

A tale of two drivers on this day when rideshare drivers for Lyft and Uber were to organize a nationwide strike. Patty Brennan, who drivers for Uber and Lyft, is striking. Travis Warren, who drivers for Lyft, says he hadn't heard about the strike.