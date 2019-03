APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Superstition Fire Department is investigating a fire in Apache Junction that burned a trailer down and sent one person to the hospital. The owner of that trailer is also telling Fox 10 that her dog is now dead.

Vicki Gates, the owner of the trailer, was shaken up by what happened to her roommate and her pet She says this isn't the first time she was the victim of a fire.

"This has been a bad year," Gates said. "Someone set fire to my car at Walmart [too]."

Gates says she was asleep when she heard her roommate yelling out for help. Superstition Fire reported responding to a trailer up in flames in the area of Idaho and Superstition Blvd. Gates' neighbor is also in shock over what happened.

"She's had bad luck with fire, I guess," the neighbor said.

Gates told Fox 10 that after she heard her roommate call for help, she was able to make it out safely. But her 3-year-old dog, Doozer, died in the fire.

"I'm just numb," Gates said. "I lost my dog. That's what matters the most."

Firefighters say Gates' roommate also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

We're still waiting to learn exactly where the fire starting trailer. Meanwhile, Vicki's neighbor says she wants to set up a GoFundMe page soon.

"I think after the car [and] the house, she needs something."