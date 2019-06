PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix city leaders are currently working on a plan to create a civilian review board. It's an independent group that would investigate police misconduct.

Implementing a civilian review board is not a new topic. In fact, the city manager's office has already begun exploring the different models used in other big cities. It's now one of the city manager's priorities. Residents have told city leaders they want the civilian review board to have subpoena power, which would give them the authority to compel a witness or officer to testify before the board.

"The City of Phoenix Police Department is out of control right now," said Veronica Monge with the Arizona Poor people Campaign. "We're coming from a standpoint that we do not hate officers, we just dislike that no one is disciplining officers that are killing innocent people and not following protocol."