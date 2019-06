SUPERIOR, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The wildfire burning just 5 miles from Superior, AZ continues to grow, but firefighters are making gains.

As of Thursday, June 20, the fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and is 21 percent contained. The fire started Saturday, June 8 and is believed to be human-caused.

Authorities say there are no threats yet to the nearby communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior, or Apache Junction.