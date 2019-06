APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Apache Junction Police officials say the department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help find two men who brazenly broken into an auto parts store.

The incident was caught on video.

"First time anyone has ever tried to break into here," said Tyler Vasche.

Early Saturday morning, surveillance video caught the two suspects pulling up, and one man tried to throw a rock three times to bust in the door. It didn't work, and a few seconds later, the other managed to kick in the door. The two eventually made off with $4,300 in tools from the front of the Napa store. The two packed up, took off, and the whole event took just three minutes.

"The biggest thing for me was how quick and how efficient they were, and it seemed they know exactly what they were going for," said Vasche. "They got in, got out, and got out of here as quick as they could."

"I pulled in, I didn't even see the door," said Steve Schroeder.

Schroeder was a little behind to start his day on Saturday, and it was a good thing he was.

"Normally I get here a little after 6, I would have been in the store when they did it," said Schroeder.

"It's been crazy," said Vasche. "Our phones have been blowing up. We've had so many people come and help."

The Vasches are thankful that the community is stepping up. Now, they say it's up to technology.

"The power of the internet, it's going to catch 'em," said Vasche.