PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Surveillance video of a man robbing a Circle K convenience store has been released and police are hoping it can help solve the case.

On April 11 at 12:00 a.m., the suspect walked into the store near 18th Avenue and Grant. After pointing a handgun at the clerk, he demanded money while making vague threats. According to police, the employee took the money from the cash register and gave it to the suspect, who fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with hazel eyes, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair, a goatee and sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, grey bandanna, grey glove on his right hand, a black shirt, khaki pants, and red shoes.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.



TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS