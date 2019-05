Courtesy: Phoenix Police Courtesy: Phoenix Police

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Police officials have released new surveillance video showing the woman accused of abandoning a toddler over the weekend in Phoenix.

According to earlier statements released by Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to a welfare call near the 1900 block of W. Indian School Road around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, and discovered a small child sleeping in a stroller with no one else around. The child had no injuries, and was later taken to a hospital as a precaution., The child has since been turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Video from surveillance cameras show that at around 5:00 a.m., the young woman walked into a Food City grocery store located at a shopping center near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"The woman went into the grocery store, stayed in the restroom for about an hour and 45 minutes, and then emerged again," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department. "The video we have is the last visual contact we have of an adult with that child that we know of."

Three hours later, police got a call from a Subway fast food restaurant employee, saying he saw the stroller sitting next to some parking spots. When the employee looked closer, he said he saw a tiny foot sticking out from all the stuff piled on the stroller.

"Surrounded by a lot of belongings, debris and that kind of this, almost hidden from view," said Sgt. Lewis. "Thankfully, the witness went closer, checked the child, and found it sleeping."

According to police, the woman could face abandonment child, which is a possible felony. Police officials also said if the child has other families out there, the family might like to reunite with the child.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

