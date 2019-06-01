PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A hike in the Superstition Mountains with her dog turned out to be a nightmare for one Valley woman when her dog was attacked by a rattlesnake.

Amanda Medell was on a hike with her dog Nellie and her roommate at Wave Cave on Thursday. The dog stuck her face in a bush and next thing they saw was a snake in the trail and Nellie bleeding and yelping, according to the GoFundMe page set up by Amanda's roommate, Nicole Hardenbrook.

The two rushed Nellie down the trail to an emergency vet where she was given anti-venom.