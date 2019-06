PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery at a west Phoenix nail salon.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at a nail salon near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

A 45-year-old man and woman were the only people inside the nail salon when the shooting happened.

The man has been to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The woman was not injured.