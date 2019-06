PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stealing a car, which may have resulted in gunfire along the Loop 202 freeway during the Tuesday morning commute.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, 36-year-old Carl Corder was on foot on the Loop 202 freeway near State Route 51 at 8:15 a.m. when he began pounding on the hood of a car. Chad LeSueur, who was driving on the freeway, stopped to help out.

"I got out to help, to think I was pushing them off to get them off the road because it's right in the heart of traffic, and he came at me, walking fast and jumped in my truck," said LeSueur.