AHWATUKEE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It was a scary night for some people living in an Ahwatukee apartment complex after an SUV crashed into one of the apartments.

A gray SUV slammed into the apartment near Ray Road and Interstate 10 overnight. The SUV managed to do a lot of damage after going right through a wall and into a room in the apartment.

A man living in the apartment next door says he was watching TV when he heard a loud bang. At first, he says he thought it was thunder, but he soon realized it was something else.

"I ran outside and there's a truck in the unit next door to me," Rocky Scott said. "My main concern was people and the lady who lives in that room and her safety."

FOX 10 has reached out to Phoenix police to see if there were any injuries.