PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Fire officials said late Tuesday afternoon that three teens are accused of starting a brush fire that burned near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Fire officials, the fire burned up and over a nearby mountain, and at one point, crews battled the fire from multiple locations while trying to protect homes in the area.

Phoenix Fire officials at the scene of the fire said three teens were playing with fireworks and allegedly caused the fire. The teens will not be arrested, and have been released back to their family.