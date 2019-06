PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In August, Phoenix voters will vote on a light rail expansion. Now, the push is on from people for and against the project to get their message out.

The project would expand light rail service from Central Phoenix south to Baseline Road, along Central Avenue. This ballot proposition had gone to a judge, as many propositions do, but the group pushing this won their appeal. Now, voters can decide whether or not to keep the light rail going.

The group opposing light rail expansion, Building A Better Phoenix, celebrated in South Phoenix after their ballot initiative, Proposition 105, will go to a vote in August following a green light from the appeals court.