TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Dozens of teens picked up some life lessons Monday, as they learn about future careers in law enforcement and fire services.

This was not a typical summer camp. Many would consider first responder training to be about rescues and using a fire hose, but it’s the subtleties, such as proper application of a tourniquet, that are keeping the attention of the teens in Tempe.

"I just want to know what I'm getting into," said Kit Craven. "There's small things that's like 'huh, that's kind of really important'. Then you're thrown into the situation where you have to use that information."

"There's some people with cops in their family, firefighters, even medical EMT, but there are also some people who come to this that have no idea what's coming, or any idea of how this is going to work," said Maximus Soto.

The week-long Scottsdale Fire Teen Academy features a few dozen teens with hands-on training and a real understanding of what it takes to work as a first responder every day.

"There's a good, like, 10 people that know exactly what they want to do. There's one kid on the side that's been forced here by his parents. There's another half that are just here to see what's what," said Craven.

"It's always good when we get young people in here who are interested in public safety because it re-energizes us," said Cpt. Michael Bolinger with the Scottdale Fire Department.

Even the triage activity opens the eyes of teenagers considering the challenges of working in public safety.

"Once you learn, once you're learning, it's something you'll hold onto for the rest of your life, and you should use it in everyday situations that you find," said Soto.