TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — In this week's Community Cares, the Tempe Community Action Center is looking for volunteers and people who are willing to go the extra mile for someone else.

Volunteers are what keep the Tempe Community Action Agency going.

The non-profit feeds about 150 people in Tempe a day, the focus being on senior citizens.

The help offered here goes beyond feeding, offering help with pet sitting, social visits, yard work, transportation services, and more.

The need for that hand up keeps coming in so the need for volunteers goes up with it. The agency is putting out a call of anyone who can make a difference.

You don't have to be a Tempe resident to volunteers but services are only for Tempe residents.

For more information on how to volunteers, click here.