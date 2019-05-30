< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tempe man's house subject of rental nightmare after partygoers trash house

By Brian Webb

Posted May 30 2019 03:43PM MST

Video Posted May 30 2019 05:13PM MST

Updated May 30 2019 05:14PM MST 30 2019 05:13PM https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tempe_man_s_house_subject_of_rental_nigh_0_7333078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tempe_man_s_house_subject_of_rental_nigh_0_7333078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409928112" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>Arizona recently passed new laws to get a grip on short-term home rentals on sites like VRBO and Airbnb. But even with the best laws, there's a bad side to renting your home to strangers. Case in point - a home in Tempe is now a cautionary tale for other would-be short-term renters.</p><p>The governor signed the law a couple of weeks ago. It's meant to keep track of who's staying where and for how long. But mostly to avoid scenes like this.</p><p>A rager broke out of a Tempe home on May 18 with music, drinks, and dozens of young people. Problem is - it was supposed to be a sleepover for sene. </p><p>"The original booking say family coming in from Chicago - want to go hiking and need a place where we can relax after we're done," said Charly Brems.</p><p>Brems has been renting on Airbnb since spring - doing it during business trips and making a good chunk of change. But he estimates this one night cost him several thousand dollars. From cleaning the mess, fixing things that broke, and replacing items that were stolen.</p><p>"I'm guessing when it's all said and done, [it cost] about $16,000," said Brems. "I mean, they burnt carpet marks on walls - it's not just a touch-up job."</p><p>Both Brems and his neighbors called police They showed up a couple of times that night and left a nuisance law on the floor - basically charging Brems a fee.</p><p>Brems calmed his neighbors and is working with Airbnb to identify the perpetrators. He thinks it was professional party-throwers using fake profiles.</p><p>"Judging by the way they scoped out my camerca locations and walking through and hearing the audio of them pointing out the cameras," Brems said.</p><p>So, a pretty impressive party with plenty of damage done. As for Brems renting on Airbnb again - that's still up in the air.</p><p>Brems says he got a letter from Tempe on Thursday, saying he can avoid the fee if he gives them the names of the renters. But it doesn't look like that's going to be possible. 