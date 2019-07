TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Tempe Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake on July 10.

According to a flyer released Tuesday, police were called out to the lake at around 12:58 p.m. for a report of a dead person in the water. The man, who was recovered from the lake, is described as an African-American man about 25 to 40 years old, 6' 2" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with short dark hair, a dark "petite goatee" on the chin, scars on his right shoulder and his right wrist, and no tattoos.

Anyone with information on the man's identity should call Tempe Police.