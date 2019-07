The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws.

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws.

As part of its "2019 Positive Ticketing Campaign," officers will hand out Circle K coupons for either a free cold drink or hot beverage to members of the community who safely obey traffic, bicycle and pedestrian laws in the Valley.

Tempe police say they will not pull anyone over to give them a free drink coupon.

The coupons can be redeemed at any Circle K.