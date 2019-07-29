< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:webteam@fox10phoenix.com?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-handing-out-free-drink-coupons-for-obeying-traffic-laws">FOX 10 Staff</a>
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:56AM MST
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 10:02AM MST
Updated Jul 29 2019 10:19AM MST Tempe police handing out coupons for obeying traffic laws
Jul 29 2019 10:02AM MST 29 2019 10:02AM By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:56AM MST
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 10:02AM MST
Updated Jul 29 2019 10:19AM MST The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. Tempe police handing out free drink coupons for obeying traffic laws

TEMPE, Ariz. Old Phoenix school to shelter migrant families

An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups Wednesday announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

By ANITA SNOW, Associated Press, FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 24 2019 05:41PM MST
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:32AM MST

PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

The shelter known as the Welcome Center was once the Ann Ott Elementary School, which closed more than a decade ago.

The shelter opens its doors Monday and will have a capacity for about 80 adults and children on new cots arranged in what once served as an auditorium, said Beth Strano, who coordinates programs for asylum seekers and families with the International Rescue Committee of Arizona. of them asylum seekers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Old Phoenix school to shelter migrant families</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANITA SNOW, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:41PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:32AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.</p><p>The shelter known as the Welcome Center was once the Ann Ott Elementary School, which closed more than a decade ago.</p><p>The shelter opens its The shelter opens its doors Monday and will have a capacity for about 80 adults and children on new cots arranged in what once served as an auditorium, said Beth Strano, who coordinates programs for asylum seekers and families with the International Rescue Committee of Arizona. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Man dies after being shot in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. 