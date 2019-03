PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A longtime wish for a local theatre company was granted on Thursday with a huge surprise.

The surprise was all for a great cause, giving opportunities for folks with disabilities to live out their dreams. It all came as a shock for this theatre group, as the actors in the group had no idea they would be getting something they've wanted for years.

The Detour Company Theatre is devoted to providing acting opportunities for adults and children with disabilities, such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and Cerebral Palsy. They were in the middle of rehearsals Thursday afternoon when the actors were asked to step outside. Little did the actors know they would be getting a new van. The new van came from Texas burger chain Whataburger, which donated $25,000 towards buying a van, as the theatre's old van was falling apart.

"What we wanted to do was find a way to alleviate some of that concern," said Brett Moyer, Community Relations Manager for Whatabuger. "Find a way to transport their actors to and from rehearsals."

Also, so they can spread courage and awareness by taking their gig on the road.

"We've been dreaming of taking detour on tour, and now it looks like we'll have to make that dream come true," said the founder of Detour Theatre Company, identified only as Sam.

Whataburger also treated the performers to some dinner on Thursday night.

Detour Theatre Company

https://detourcompanytheatre.org/