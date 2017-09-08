Thursday night's monsoon storm knocked out power for over 1,000 people in parts of Phoenix

- On Thursday night, parts of the Valley got hit by a storm. While it was nothing, when compared to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the monsoon storm did leave behind some damage in Northwest Phoenix, knocking down poles around 35th Avenue and Cactus.

At the storm's height, 1,730 people were without power. APS, however, has been working to fix power poles that were knocked down, and they're making a lot of progress. On Friday afternoon, those without power have been reduced to about 40.

Speaking in Spanish, Delfina Gomez said there was not much rain, but thunder and lightning and a lot of wind.

