SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- April 15, 1912 was the day the RMS Titanic sank in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,500 people. Now, a new exhibit in the Valley is bringing never before seen artifacts, and it is coming to Odysea.

"Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" is set to open on Wednesday, and walks visitors through the fateful day the ship hit the iceberg.

"It's where he rang the bell, Officer Murdoch gave the order to turn the wheel, and where 30 seconds later, they actually did hit the iceberg and received a gash that ultimately sank her," said Alexandra Klingelhofer, Vice President of Collections for Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.

Klingelhofer said they tell personal stories of people who were on board the ship, and recreate the rooms in the ship in order to bring the past to life.

"So, it's a whole passage of time of one person's life that you're connected with, in your boarding pass," said Klingelhofer.

The story starts when they show visitors first getting on the ship, and then take visitors through when the ship hits the iceberg. The story continues, when visitors walk through how the artifacts were found.

"The story builds. It's a really strong story arc, and we want to tell you as much as possible to keep you interested, but also educate you about a different time," said Klingelhofer. "1912 was the start of the end of the Gilded Age, and the start of a new technological age of the 20th Century."

The exhibit is set to open Wednesday at Odyseam, and it will be open from Sunday through Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, it is scheduled to open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for visitors. Presale ticket prices start at $20 for adults, and $15 for kids.